Sometimes abusers access their partner's computer or electronic device in order to monitor websites they have visited. If you are afraid your computer use might be monitored, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 to discuss your safety.

Did You Know?

Abuse and violence in relationships is not okay. Everyone suffers - the partner who is being abused, children, and even the abuser. No one deserves to be harmed or to live in fear.

For FREE local services, visit the Resources section of this website. Making these connections will be time well spent in the long-term. Taking these steps may help you and your children live without fear of future harm.

Visit the Call or Chat Live 24/7 section of this website for FREE confidential help. You can speak to trained professionals to ask questions and discuss a safety plan.

Domestic violence, also known as intimate partner violence, is abuse towards a current or former dating partner, spouse, fiancé, or girlfriend/boyfriend or if you have a child together. Abuse can happen to both teens, adults and elders regardless of gender -- women, men, and non-binary individuals.

There are many forms of abuse:

physical

sexual

emotional or psychological

stalking

financial

